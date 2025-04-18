- Home
- Pakistan
- Illegal bus stands and encroachments cleared in major traffic police operation in Abbottabad
Illegal Bus Stands And Encroachments Cleared In Major Traffic Police Operation In Abbottabad
Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) In a move to restore traffic flow and maintain public order, the Traffic Police Abbottabad launched a vigorous crackdown on unauthorized mini bus terminals and roadside encroachments in Circle Mandian.
The operation, conducted under the supervision of DSP Mandian Faisal Khan on the directives of SP Traffic Tariq Mehmood Khan, targeted illegal setups stretching from Missile Chowk Mandian to Chanari Stop and onwards to Complex Chanari Stop.
Several vehicles operating as illegal mini bus terminals from Nawaz Estate Chowk to Complex Honor Gate were impounded, while those involved in encroachments were served with strict final warnings. Unauthorized stalls and structures were removed on the spot to ensure smooth traffic movement and pedestrian access.
The police reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining law and order, urging the public and transporters to cooperate and avoid illegal occupations of public space.
Recent Stories
LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Illegal bus stands and encroachments cleared in major traffic police operation in Abbottabad6 minutes ago
-
Minister vows to improve hospital services6 minutes ago
-
RDA seals housing scheme head office over regulatory violations6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan ready for ‘Fourth Take-Off’, emphasizes for political stability: Ahsan Iqbal6 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination: A vital shield to protect children from a crippling disease6 minutes ago
-
Cabinet committee approves installation of 4 water filtration plants in Cholistan: Khawaja Salman6 minutes ago
-
DPO Mansehra holds open court to address public concerns6 minutes ago
-
Qualifying round for Off-Road Jeep Challenge concludes in DIKhan16 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi calls for urgent stakeholders' meeting on Mines and Minerals Act16 minutes ago
-
Five-day national polio eradication campaign launched in Gujranwala16 minutes ago
-
80 senior registrars cardiology appointed26 minutes ago
-
Information desk to be set up for tourists at Bacha Khan Airport26 minutes ago