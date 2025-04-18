Illegal bus stands and encroachments cleared in major traffic police operation in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) In a move to restore traffic flow and maintain public order, the Traffic Police Abbottabad launched a vigorous crackdown on unauthorized mini bus terminals and roadside encroachments in Circle Mandian.

The operation, conducted under the supervision of DSP Mandian Faisal Khan on the directives of SP Traffic Tariq Mehmood Khan, targeted illegal setups stretching from Missile Chowk Mandian to Chanari Stop and onwards to Complex Chanari Stop.

Several vehicles operating as illegal mini bus terminals from Nawaz Estate Chowk to Complex Honor Gate were impounded, while those involved in encroachments were served with strict final warnings. Unauthorized stalls and structures were removed on the spot to ensure smooth traffic movement and pedestrian access.

The police reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining law and order, urging the public and transporters to cooperate and avoid illegal occupations of public space.