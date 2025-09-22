Illegal Bus Stands, Kiosks Demolished On Sehwan Road In Jamshoro
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 07:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri on Monday led an operation against illegal constructions near Jamshoro Phatak on Sehwan Road.
During the operation, illegal bus stands, roadside kiosks and sheds were demolished and cleared.
The operation was carried out with the participation of Assistant Commissioner Kotri Nadeem Qadir Khokhar, Mukhtiarkar Kotri, anti-encroachment force, town committee, police and revenue officials.
According to a handout, the DC stated that illegal constructions were causing severe traffic jams, creating hardships for the public.
He directed revenue and police officials to take strict legal action against anyone found re-establishing encroachments in the future.
Recent Stories
UAE launches BRIDGE Summit, bringing together over 60,000 participants in Abu Dh ..
ADX lists region’s first thematic ETF, offering investors access to pioneers i ..
Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 25th SINF
US-UAE Business Council hosts UAE Chief AI Officers
Fujairah Ruler receives Arab Parliament Speaker
Dubai Chambers explores trade, investment opportunities with North Macedonia
Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal
Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..
UAE to bring together global maritime leaders at World Maritime Day Parallel Eve ..
Ru’ya Careers 2025 kicks-off tomorrow
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..
Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Illegal bus stands, kiosks demolished on Sehwan road in Jamshoro2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Rawalpindi directs strict implementation of fixed prices2 minutes ago
-
No negligence to be tolerated on development works in Quetta: Mandokhel2 minutes ago
-
Alhamra to host talk with Dr. Musarrat Hassan at Art Museum2 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated with religious fervor2 minutes ago
-
Sher Afzal challenges application of anti-terrorism law in FIR12 minutes ago
-
CDA, SNGPL to expedite gas pipeline replacement in Islamabad’s G-6 and Blue Area12 minutes ago
-
Dengue outbreak in Havelian: Cilcitizens demand emergency fumigation drive12 minutes ago
-
Ex-MNA Dasti sentenced to 17 years in fake degree case22 minutes ago
-
671 gangsters arrested, Rs235.7m property recovered22 minutes ago
-
Man drowns in floodwater in Alipur22 minutes ago
-
Culture identity of any nation, guarantee of its survival: Adviser Sardar Baba22 minutes ago