Illegal Bus Stands, Kiosks Demolished On Sehwan Road In Jamshoro

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Illegal bus stands, kiosks demolished on Sehwan road in Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri on Monday led an operation against illegal constructions near Jamshoro Phatak on Sehwan Road.

During the operation, illegal bus stands, roadside kiosks and sheds were demolished and cleared.

The operation was carried out with the participation of Assistant Commissioner Kotri Nadeem Qadir Khokhar, Mukhtiarkar Kotri, anti-encroachment force, town committee, police and revenue officials.

According to a handout, the DC stated that illegal constructions were causing severe traffic jams, creating hardships for the public.

He directed revenue and police officials to take strict legal action against anyone found re-establishing encroachments in the future.

