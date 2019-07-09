Illegal bus stands to face crackdown in Khanewal

(@FahadShabbir)

The district administration will launch a crackdown against illegal bus and wagon stands in the city

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) : The district administration will launch a crackdown against illegal bus and wagon stands in the city.

Deputy Commissioner Ishfaq Ahmad here on Tuesday directed the officers concerned to launch a crackdown against illegal bus and wagon stands in the city.

Presiding over a meeting, the DC directed the transporters to follow the traffic rules in letter and spirit. He also directed them to provide every facility for passengers at their stands.

The officials of bus stands were also instructed to renovate general bus stands before getting them functional, especially those one being non-functional for a long.