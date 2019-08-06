Illegal cattle market removed in Kohat

District administration during crackdown against illegal cattle markets Tuesday removed illegal cattle markets in the area

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :District administration during crackdown against illegal cattle markets Tuesday removed illegal cattle markets in the area.

On directives of Deputy Commissioner Matiullah Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Tahir Ali, Assistant Commissioner Furqan Ashraf along with TMA officer Waqas and ASI Arab Jan has carried out crackdown operation against illegal cattle markets, mainly in Muhammad Zai, Zawaki Banda, Mian Garhai, Nusrat Khel, Chakarkote, Togh Bala and Kacha Pakha areas of Kohat illegal cattle markets and removed the illegal cattle markets.

AAC had take action against illegal markets according to law and reports which were submitted at DC office.