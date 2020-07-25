UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Illegal Cattle Markets Removed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 04:44 PM

Illegal cattle markets removed

The local administration on Saturday removed illegal cattle market in Chak No.117-JB Dhanola

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :The local administration on Saturday removed illegal cattle market in Chak No.117-JB Dhanola.

A spokesman of local administration said that the government had prohibited establishment of illegal cattle markets and sales points of sacrificial animals due to corona pandemic. However, some people established illegal cattle market in Chak No.

117-JB Dhanola where sale and purchase of sacrificial animals was continuing.

Today on complaint, a team of administration led by Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool reached the spot and removed the illegal cattle market. He also warned the market organizers that they would be sent behind bars if they again violate the law.

He also directed the animal dealers that they should sale their animals at designated sales pointsor legal cattle markets, otherwise, their animals would be confiscated.

Related Topics

Sale Market Government

Recent Stories

Asad Umar asks people to avoid gatherings on this ..

3 minutes ago

New ADEK activity platform allows kids to explore, ..

45 minutes ago

Dubai Future Foundation presents outlook on the fu ..

46 minutes ago

Russia reports 5,871 new coronavirus cases

46 minutes ago

Xavi tests positive for COVID-19: club

2 minutes ago

SSC launches Basketball Skills Challenge

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.