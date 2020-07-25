Illegal cattle markets removed

The local administration on Saturday removed illegal cattle market in Chak No.117-JB Dhanola

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :The local administration on Saturday removed illegal cattle market in Chak No.117-JB Dhanola.

A spokesman of local administration said that the government had prohibited establishment of illegal cattle markets and sales points of sacrificial animals due to corona pandemic. However, some people established illegal cattle market in Chak No.

117-JB Dhanola where sale and purchase of sacrificial animals was continuing.

Today on complaint, a team of administration led by Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool reached the spot and removed the illegal cattle market. He also warned the market organizers that they would be sent behind bars if they again violate the law.

He also directed the animal dealers that they should sale their animals at designated sales pointsor legal cattle markets, otherwise, their animals would be confiscated.