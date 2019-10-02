UrduPoint.com
Illegal Chambers Temporarily Arrangements: Lawyers Tells Islamabad High Court

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 06:34 PM

Illegal chambers temporarily arrangements: Lawyers tells Islamabad High Court

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday reserved its judgment in a case against illegal constructions of lawyers' chambers at football ground of F-8 kachehri and also asked bar associations to submit their written reply within two weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday reserved its judgment in a case against illegal constructions of lawyers' chambers at football ground of F-8 kachehri and also asked bar associations to submit their written reply within two weeks.

District and high Courts' bar associations' presidents adopted the stance that construction of chambers on land of football ground was just a temporarily arrangement and lawyers' offices would be shifted from here after a land was allocated for district kachehri.

A larger bench of IHC comprising of Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Aamber Farooq, Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing on a case related to encroachment by lawyers at football ground's land.

During course of proceeding, President District Bar Assocation Chaudhry Khanzada, President High Court Bar Association Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas and other lawyers appeared before the bench and pleaded that the chambers would be shifted on new place once it was allocated for district kachehri by the government.

They stated that the illegal constructions were the temporarily arrangement to this bench directed the lawyers to submit written reply to the bench within two weeks and reserved its decision.

