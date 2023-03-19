Illegal chopping of trees detected in Loralai

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :An illegal cutting of trees was found in the Loralai district of Balochsitan, forest department officials said on Sunday.

They said that on public complaints, action against timber mafia was launched in the Sargand area of Loralai.

Forest department and district administration apprehended two trucks loaded with illegally cut trees.

"Two days ago, large-scale deforestation was made, to which the people of the area resisted and stopped the felled trees from being taken away.

The timber mafia offered bribe, but the area people did not allow them to take the chopped trees.

Reacting to the complaints, the assistant commissioner and levies took the trucks into custody.

The forest department authorities said that legal action against the timber mafia will be taken, besides registration of cases against elements involved in mass cutting of trees on state land.