UrduPoint.com

Illegal Chopping Of Trees Detected In Loralai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Illegal chopping of trees detected in Loralai

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :An illegal cutting of trees was found in the Loralai district of Balochsitan, forest department officials said on Sunday.

They said that on public complaints, action against timber mafia was launched in the Sargand area of Loralai.

Forest department and district administration apprehended two trucks loaded with illegally cut trees.

"Two days ago, large-scale deforestation was made, to which the people of the area resisted and stopped the felled trees from being taken away.

The timber mafia offered bribe, but the area people did not allow them to take the chopped trees.

Reacting to the complaints, the assistant commissioner and levies took the trucks into custody.

The forest department authorities said that legal action against the timber mafia will be taken, besides registration of cases against elements involved in mass cutting of trees on state land.

Related Topics

Loralai Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE President receives President of Syria

UAE President receives President of Syria

17 minutes ago
 SEWA reviews applying new techs to achieve sustain ..

SEWA reviews applying new techs to achieve sustainability

47 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi honours dedication of AUS staff a ..

Bodour Al Qasimi honours dedication of AUS staff at annual Staff Appreciation Di ..

1 hour ago
 ADU College of Engineering concludes UAE’s first ..

ADU College of Engineering concludes UAE’s first Global EEE Future Mobility Ch ..

1 hour ago
 Saned Facilities Management participates in Sharja ..

Saned Facilities Management participates in Sharjah Building Safety Forum

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.