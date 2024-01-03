Open Menu

Illegal Cigarettes Seized In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Illegal cigarettes seized in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The district administration seized smuggled and illegal cigarettes from shops in various localities and destroyed them on the spot.

In compliance with Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Afaq Wazir's directives, Additional Assistant Commissioner Sameera Saba, along with Project Coordinator Tobacco Control Jamil Shah, conducted operations against illegal cigarette activities in University Town, Naser Bagh Road, and other areas.

Actions were taken against 40 shops, leading to the confiscation and destruction of illegal cigarettes and prohibited items. Additionally, they disposed of unauthorized advertising pamphlets.

During the operation, Additional Assistant Commissioner Sameera Saba instructed shopkeepers that the sale of illegal cigarettes was strictly prohibited.

She urged them to refrain from selling to individuals under 18 years of age and emphasized that strict action would be taken against those caught selling cigarettes to minors.

The shopkeepers were also cautioned to avoid openly selling cigarettes and to keep them away from food and beverage items.

The Deputy Commissioner warned shopkeepers to exercise caution even in open cigarette sales and to maintain distance from food and drink items.

