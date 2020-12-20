Illegal clinic of quack sealed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Health department team has sealed an illegal clinic of a quack during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the health department team led by Deputy District Officer Health Alam Sher Puniyan launched a special crackdown against quacks and conducted raid at Choparhata area of Kabirwala.

The team sealed an illegal Al-Hafi clinic of quack namely Manzoor Ahmed.

Health department sources said that the team also found a pregnant woman in serious condition during the raid at clinic.

However, clinic building has been sealed and case sent to Punjab Health Care Commission for further action, sources added.

The DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi has directed health officers to continue crackdown against quacks as no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk.