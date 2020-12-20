UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Illegal Clinic Of Quack Sealed

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 10:30 AM

Illegal clinic of quack sealed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Health department team has sealed an illegal clinic of a quack during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the health department team led by Deputy District Officer Health Alam Sher Puniyan launched a special crackdown against quacks and conducted raid at Choparhata area of Kabirwala.

The team sealed an illegal Al-Hafi clinic of quack namely Manzoor Ahmed.

Health department sources said that the team also found a pregnant woman in serious condition during the raid at clinic.

However, clinic building has been sealed and case sent to Punjab Health Care Commission for further action, sources added.

The DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi has directed health officers to continue crackdown against quacks as no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk.

Related Topics

Punjab Kabirwala Women Sunday

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 20, 2020 in Pakistan

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed praises deep fraternal relation ..

9 hours ago

29 more positive Covid-19 cases surfaced in Baloch ..

10 hours ago

Cold, dry weather remained in Balochistan

10 hours ago

London Mayor Warns of 'Toughest Christmas Since Th ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.