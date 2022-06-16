Illegal clinics, laboratories, medical stores sealed

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Secretary Health Balochistan, Saleh Mohammad Nasir on Thursday sealed several clinics, medical stores and laboratories during a raid conducted in the downtown area of Quetta city.

Additional Secretary Health Hafeezullah Aghur , Chairman Balochistan Chief Minister's Special Committee for Health Dr. Naseem Katkizai, Chief Drug Inspector Zahid Salik, Senior Drug Inspectors Hafiz Mahmood Al Hassan were accompanied with the Secretary.

The laboratories sealed were included National Laboratory, Ayaz Laboratory and Dawood Laboratory as they did not have the pathologists; besides, Child Care Nursery and Shifa Baby Care Center were also sealed on account of absence of the doctors.

During a surprise visit, the secretary stressed that photos and videos of the staff of laboratories and nurseries will be preserved as record to end illegal health business, playing with the lives of dwellers in Quetta.

Health Secretary Saleh Mohammad Nasir has expressed his displeasure over the presence of nursery and medical store in the residential flats.

He, on the occasion directed Dr Naseem Katkizai, Chairman Balochistan Special Committee for Health Department, to pay visits on a daily basis and ensure availability of doctors in laboratories and nurseries.

"Strict action should be taken against laboratories and nurseries being run without doctors, because such unconscionable people are a menace to the society," Secretary warned that if anyone de-seals sealed clinics, strict action should be taken against them as per law.