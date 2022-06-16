UrduPoint.com

Illegal Clinics, Laboratories, Medical Stores Sealed

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Illegal clinics, laboratories, medical stores sealed

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Secretary Health Balochistan, Saleh Mohammad Nasir on Thursday sealed several clinics, medical stores and laboratories during a raid conducted in the downtown area of Quetta city.

Additional Secretary Health Hafeezullah Aghur , Chairman Balochistan Chief Minister's Special Committee for Health Dr. Naseem Katkizai, Chief Drug Inspector Zahid Salik, Senior Drug Inspectors Hafiz Mahmood Al Hassan were accompanied with the Secretary.

The laboratories sealed were included National Laboratory, Ayaz Laboratory and Dawood Laboratory as they did not have the pathologists; besides, Child Care Nursery and Shifa Baby Care Center were also sealed on account of absence of the doctors.

During a surprise visit, the secretary stressed that photos and videos of the staff of laboratories and nurseries will be preserved as record to end illegal health business, playing with the lives of dwellers in Quetta.

Health Secretary Saleh Mohammad Nasir has expressed his displeasure over the presence of nursery and medical store in the residential flats.

He, on the occasion directed Dr Naseem Katkizai, Chairman Balochistan Special Committee for Health Department, to pay visits on a daily basis and ensure availability of doctors in laboratories and nurseries.

"Strict action should be taken against laboratories and nurseries being run without doctors, because such unconscionable people are a menace to the society," Secretary warned that if anyone de-seals sealed clinics, strict action should be taken against them as per law.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Business Visit Nasir

Recent Stories

Federal Government Ministers push traders to close ..

Federal Government Ministers push traders to close down markets early

8 minutes ago
 IHC commands the NA secretary to come up with a re ..

IHC commands the NA secretary to come up with a report for Shireen Mazari’s ar ..

52 minutes ago
 Berlin Film Festival will feature ‘Javed Iqbal: ..

Berlin Film Festival will feature ‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial K ..

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker driver who saved countless li ..

3 hours ago
 Lahore Qalandars gift a brand new car to their ski ..

Lahore Qalandars gift a brand new car to their skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.