Illegal colony demolished, encroachments removed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) demolished the structure of an illegal colony in addition to removing encroachments from Millat Road here on Saturday.

An FDA spokesman said that Estate Officer Muneeb Aslam Randhawa checked the status of a housing scheme in Azafi Abadi of Chak No.58-JB and found it illegal.

Therefore, the Estate Officer along with his team went on the spot and demolished the structure with heavy machinery so that the general public could be saved from fraudulent developers.

Meanwhile, the FDA team also removed encroachments from Millat Road and confiscated materials of the shopkeepers from the spot. The FDA also submitted challan of the shopkeepers in the court of judicial magistrate for further action, he added.