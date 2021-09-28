UrduPoint.com

Illegal Colony Demolished, State Land Retrieved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration on Tuesday retrieved state land by demolishing structures of illegal housing colony near Aminpur Bungalow.

On a complaint that some people were developing illegal housing scheme near Chak No 31-JB, a team of district administration headed by Assistant Commissioner Sadr, Umar Maqboolreached the spot and demolished illegal structures of the housing colony and retrievedthe state land.

