Illegal colony sealed, developer booked

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed an illegal housing colony, in addition to getting its developer booked on the charge of violating the law.

A spokesman said here on Thursday that the FDA estate department checked status of various housing schemes and found a residential colony in Chak No.

225-RB illegal because it was developed without approval of its plan and completing codal requirements.

Therefore, the FDA enforcement team sealed premises of the illegal housing colony and got a case registered with Saddar police station against its developer. Further action was under progress, he added.