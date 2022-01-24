Illegal colony sealed, structure demolished

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed an illegal housing colony and demolished its structure and sales office.

A FDA spokesman on Monday said Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked status of a housing scheme "Gulshan-e-Haram" in Chak No 222-RB and found it illegal.

The enforcement team sealed premises of the colony and demolished its structure,including sales office, main gate and boundary wall.