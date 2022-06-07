UrduPoint.com

Illegal Colony Sealed, Structures Demolished

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2022 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed an illegal housing colony and demolished its structure and sales office.

FDA spokesman said on Tuesday that FDA enforcement headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked the status of a housing scheme "Riaz Garden in Chak No.

100-JB" and found it illegal.

Therefore, the enforcement team sealed the premises of the colony and demolished its structure including sales office, main gate and boundary wall.

The FDA officials appealed to the general public to avoid from purchasing plotsin the illegal housing schemes until these were legalized by fulfilling all coderequirements, spokesman added.

