Illegal commercial activities in residential areas irk residents; encroachers rule streets, roads

Illegal commercial activities in Tench Bhatta, Chungi No 22, Gawalmandi and other residential areas irk the residents as the encroachers have occupied streets and roads, creating problems for motorists as well as pedestrians particularly for women and children

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Illegal commercial activities in Tench Bhatta, Chungi No 22, Gawalmandi and other residential areas irk the residents as the encroachers have occupied streets and roads, creating problems for motorists as well as pedestrians particularly for women and children.

According to details, most of the streets of Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Dhoke Syedan, Bakra Mandi, Chungi No 22, Gawalmandi and other areas have been converted into commercial centers as the traders have changed houses into shops and godowns.

The residents also complained that influential persons with the connivance of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) officials are constructing illegal plazas and shops in such localities further deteriorating the agonizing situation.

The residents talking to APP informed that encroachments in several residential areas particularly Tench Bhatta, Chungi No 22 and Gawalmandi are on the rise as RCB authorities are unable to remove encroachments which are getting out of control.

Encroachments have become a major problem not only for motorists, but also for the area residents, while the concerned are taking no action.

The residents complained that encroachments are main reason behind traffic jams, as encroachers have occupied almost half of the roads. Not only the motorists, but the pedestrians are facing problems because of the encroachments restricting their movement. "The authorities should play an effective role to remove these encroachers from the roads for smooth flow of traffic," they urged.

Altaf Iqbal, a resident of Tench Bhatta said that one could witness the traffic mess in Tench Bhatta road as the shopkeepers have occupied both sides of the road and left no space for movement of pedestrians besides causing worst traffic jams.

Mushtaq, a resident of Gawalmandi informed that the vehicles are parked in front of the workshops along the road further narrowing the passage on the road traffic as repair work of faulty vehicles is carried out on the road.

He said that the residents are facing difficulties due to encroachments in various streets of the area.

Imran, another resident said, it is responsibility of RCB to take action against encroachers and those involved in illegal commercial activities in a residential areas.

The residents appealed the Station Commander and Cantonment Executive Officer to take notice of the situation and order action in accordance with the law against the violators. Similarly Illegal construction also needs to be checked so that relief could be provided to the residents, they demanded.

When contacted, the RCB authorities informed that action in accordance with the law is taken against the violators. Raids are conducted by anti-encroachment teams and the encroachers are fined and their goods are confiscated, they said adding, strict action is also taken against those found indulging in carrying out illegal construction.