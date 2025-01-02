Open Menu

Illegal Commercial Properties Sealed

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The tehsil administration sealed illegal commercial properties in Bunglow chowk, Tandlianwala on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner Azka Saher with her team sealed the shops and warned the property owners to get their shops commercialized according to the building bylaws otherwise ready to face legal action.

Later, the Assistant Commissioner visited the center set up in the tehsil for distribution of financial aid among deserving families under Benazir Income Support Programme and checked the arrangements there.

She directed for ensuring sitting arrangements for women and speedy departmental service.

She also talked with women and inquired about payment of installments.

