Illegal Commercial Properties Sealed; Shopkeepers Held

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2022 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Upon the directions of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafi Ullah Khan, the district administration on Tuesday sealed four under construction commercial properties for not getting approval of building plans while 22 shopkeepers were held for selling polythene needle gas bags.

Assistant Commissioner Izza Arshad along with concerned officials conducted an operation in the jurisdiction of Tehsil Municipal Administration Chamkani and checked illegal construction and commercial activities.

Moreover, as per directions regarding cleanliness week activities, potential sites were identified and conveyed to TMA Chamkani and in Pakha Ghulam area regarding clearance of garbage heaps.

Meanwhile, on public complaints and social media reports about selling of gas in polythene bags in various areas of Peshawar, the DC directed administrative officers to take action against the illegal and risky practice.

The district administration arrested 22 shopkeepers for selling plastic polythene bags to fill needle gas and took into custody the plastic bags with nozzle for injecting needle gas.

The district administration warned of stern legal action against shopkeepers involved in the illegal selling.

