Illegal construction demolished in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :The Multan Development Authority (MDA) demolished illegal constructions and took items into custody during a crackdown on Saturday.

Taking action on complaints received through the Pakistan Citizen Portal, the enforcement team launched operation from Chowk Dera Adda to Aziz Hotel Chowk.

The team also removed carts and other stalls from the road which was creating hurdle in traffic flow.

