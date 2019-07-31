Illegal construction in Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) areas; 33 notices issued to rules violators

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), Land Branch under its ongoing campaign against illegal construction issued 33 notices during July

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), Land Branch under its ongoing campaign against illegal construction issued 33 notices during July.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, the Cantonment Board had accelerated its operation against illegal construction and notices were being issued to the rules violators.

Several raids on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) were conducted by RCB building control department teams in Naseerabad, Masrial Road, Chor, Tench Bhatta, Gawalmandi and other areas and the owners of the buildings and structures constructed illegally were issued notices.

The spokesman said that the ongoing operation against illegal constructions would continue.

He warned the residents not to violate the rules else stern action would be taken against the violators and no relaxation would be given to anyone.