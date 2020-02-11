UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Illegal Construction In Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Area: 15 Notices Issued

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 05:43 PM

Illegal construction in Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) area: 15 notices issued

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), Land Branch under its ongoing campaign against illegal construction has issued 15 notices

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), Land Branch under its ongoing campaign against illegal construction has issued 15 notices.

RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood talking to APP informed that the Cantonment Board had accelerated its operation against illegal construction and notices were being issued to the rules violators.

He said, RCB teams conducted raids in Marble Factory area, Usmania Colony, Farooqabad, Masrial Road, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Peshawar Road and Ahmedabad areas and issued notices under Section 185 and 256 to the rules violators.

He said that 80 residential and 14 commercial building plans were approved during last month.

Strict action would be taken against the rules violators and the structures being erected illegally would be demolished, he added.

The ongoing operation against illegal constructions would continue, he said and warned the residents not to violate the rules else stern action would be taken against the violators and no relaxation would be given to anyone.

Related Topics

Peshawar Road Ahmedabad Rawalpindi Farooqabad

Recent Stories

DWC passenger numbers exceed 1.6 million in 2019

16 minutes ago

Raids against hoarders, billboards conducted

6 minutes ago

New Town Police held five kite sellers; recover 25 ..

6 minutes ago

Proposals sought for 'Smart Assembly' under Digita ..

7 minutes ago

Policy making to accommodate more females stalls a ..

7 minutes ago

LAC seeks submissions for Young Artists Exhibition ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.