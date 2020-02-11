Illegal construction in Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) area: 15 notices issued

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), Land Branch under its ongoing campaign against illegal construction has issued 15 notices.

RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood talking to APP informed that the Cantonment Board had accelerated its operation against illegal construction and notices were being issued to the rules violators.

He said, RCB teams conducted raids in Marble Factory area, Usmania Colony, Farooqabad, Masrial Road, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Peshawar Road and Ahmedabad areas and issued notices under Section 185 and 256 to the rules violators.

He said that 80 residential and 14 commercial building plans were approved during last month.

Strict action would be taken against the rules violators and the structures being erected illegally would be demolished, he added.

The ongoing operation against illegal constructions would continue, he said and warned the residents not to violate the rules else stern action would be taken against the violators and no relaxation would be given to anyone.