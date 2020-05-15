Illegal construction in Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) area, 50 notices issued

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), Land Branch under its ongoing campaign against illegal construction has issued 50 notices

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), Land Branch under its ongoing campaign against illegal construction has issued 50 notices.

RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood talking to APP informed that the Cantonment Board has accelerated its operation against illegal construction and notices were being issued to the rules violators.

He said, RCB teams conducted raids in Niazi Town, Barafkhana Chowk, Bakra Mandi, Chor Chowk, Masrial Road, Saddar, Tench Bhatta and other areas and issued notices under Section 185 and 256 to the rules violators.

To a question, he said that several residential and commercial building plans were approved during last month. Strict action would be taken against the rules violators and the structures being erected illegally would be demolished, he added.

The operation against illegal constructions would continue, he said and warned the residents not to violate the rules else stern action would be taken against the violators and no relaxation would be given to anyone.