Illegal Construction In RCB Area: 20 Notices Issued

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 04:57 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), Land Branch under its ongoing campaign against illegal construction has issued 20 notices

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), Land Branch under its ongoing campaign against illegal construction has issued 20 notices.

The Cantonment Board has accelerated its operation against illegal construction and notices are being issued to the rules violators, RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood told APP.

He said, RCB teams conducted raids in Marble Factory area, Usmania Colony, Farooqabad, Masrial Road, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Peshawar Road and Ahmedabad areas and issued notices under Section 185 and 256 to the rules violators.

To a question he said that several residential and commercial building plans were approved during last month.

Strict action would be taken against the rules violators and the structures being erected illegally would be demolished, he added.

The ongoing operation against illegal constructions would continue, he said and warned the residents not to violate the rules else stern action would be taken against the violators and no relaxation would be given to anyone.

