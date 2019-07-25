Illegal construction in RCB areas; 20 notices issued to rules violators

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), Land Branch under its ongoing campaign against illegal construction has issued 20 notices

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), Land Branch under its ongoing campaign against illegal construction has issued 20 notices.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, the Cantonment Board had accelerated its operation against illegal construction and notices were being issued to the rules violators.

Several raids on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) were conducted by RCB building control department teams in Marble Factory, Usmania Colony, Farooqabad, Masrial Road, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Peshawar Road and Ahmedabad areas and the owners of the buildings and structures constructed illegally were issued notices.

The spokesman said that the ongoing operation against illegal constructions would continue.

He warned the residents not to violate the rules else stern action would be taken against the violators and no relaxation would be given to anyone.