Illegal construction on five plots stopped

Faisalabad Development Authority sealed five plots for illegal commercialization in various parts of the city on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Faisalabad Development Authority sealed five plots for illegal commercialization in various parts of the city on Wednesday.

According to FDA sources, the enforcement team during action sealed plot No. 295-C in Gulberg, plot No. 430 in Gulshan Colony and plots No.

20, 21, 22 in Gujjar Basti.

The constructions were carried on the plots without approval which were stopped immediately and the owners were warned to get approval otherwise under construction structure will be demolished.

Meanwhile, anti-encroachment team removed illegal set-ups on Susan road, Haidery chowk, Jattanwala chowk and Madina town.