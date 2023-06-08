UrduPoint.com

Illegal Constructions At LDA Avenue-I Demolished

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2023 | 09:48 PM

Illegal constructions at LDA Avenue-I demolished

On the directions of Commissioner Lahore and Director General (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa, a grand operation was conducted at LDA Avenue-I against illegal constructions and encroachments on parking space, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :On the directions of Commissioner Lahore and Director General (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa, a grand operation was conducted at LDA Avenue-I against illegal constructions and encroachments on parking space, here on Thursday.

The LDA teams demolished sheds, boards and floors and illegal constructions at more than 35 commercial properties and more than 20 properties were also sealed. A heavy contingent of police and heavy machinery took part in the operation under the supervision of Additional DG Housing Captain (retd) Shahmir Iqbal.

The land grabber mafia had occupied more than 10 kanals of land marked for the road in L-Block by growing crops.

The LDA teams commenced the road constructions after getting the possession of the land from the mafia. Apart from this, an illegal boundary wall constructed around 18-kanal area in L Block was also demolished. Marble factories, workshops and other illegal encroachments on the service road were also demolished.

During the operation, Chief Town Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas, Directors Town Planning Azhar Ali, Saadara Muazzam, Director LDA Avenue-I Rehan Athar, Director Law Qasim Bhatti, Enforcement Kashif Awan and other staff were also present on the spot.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Road Azhar Ali Muhammad Ali Shakeel From Housing

Recent Stories

5 killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into ditch ..

5 killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into ditch in Chitral

11 minutes ago
 Chinese company donates hybrid rice seeds to Baloc ..

Chinese company donates hybrid rice seeds to Balochistan

11 minutes ago
 DFM conducts major direct deals on 5 million shar ..

DFM conducts major direct deals on 5 million shares of Gulf Navigation Holding ..

35 minutes ago
 Swiss Parliament Sets Up Commission to Investigate ..

Swiss Parliament Sets Up Commission to Investigate Credit Suisse Takeover Deal

40 minutes ago
 PTI chief's arrogance & ego cause party's disinteg ..

PTI chief's arrogance & ego cause party's disintegration: Marriyum

44 minutes ago
 Strict action against recovery MEPCO staff, offici ..

Strict action against recovery MEPCO staff, officials for failing to achieve rec ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.