Illegal constructions at LDA Avenue-I demolished

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :On the directions of Commissioner Lahore and Director General (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa, a grand operation was conducted at LDA Avenue-I against illegal constructions and encroachments on parking space, here on Thursday.

The LDA teams demolished sheds, boards and floors and illegal constructions at more than 35 commercial properties and more than 20 properties were also sealed. A heavy contingent of police and heavy machinery took part in the operation under the supervision of Additional DG Housing Captain (retd) Shahmir Iqbal.

The land grabber mafia had occupied more than 10 kanals of land marked for the road in L-Block by growing crops.

The LDA teams commenced the road constructions after getting the possession of the land from the mafia. Apart from this, an illegal boundary wall constructed around 18-kanal area in L Block was also demolished. Marble factories, workshops and other illegal encroachments on the service road were also demolished.

During the operation, Chief Town Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas, Directors Town Planning Azhar Ali, Saadara Muazzam, Director LDA Avenue-I Rehan Athar, Director Law Qasim Bhatti, Enforcement Kashif Awan and other staff were also present on the spot.