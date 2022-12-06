Illegal constructions, cabins demolished at Karkhano Market

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar has carried out grand anti-encroachment operation in Karkhano Market on Tuesday.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Anis-ur-Rehman during which dozens of illegal constructions and cabins were demolished.

The operation was carried out through heavy machinery.The officers of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan has said that no leniency would be showed to anyone and the operation would continue till the removal of all encroachments.