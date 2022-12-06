UrduPoint.com

Illegal Constructions, Cabins Demolished At Karkhano Market

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Illegal constructions, cabins demolished at Karkhano Market

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar has carried out grand anti-encroachment operation in Karkhano Market on Tuesday.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Anis-ur-Rehman during which dozens of illegal constructions and cabins were demolished.

The operation was carried out through heavy machinery.The officers of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan has said that no leniency would be showed to anyone and the operation would continue till the removal of all encroachments.

Related Topics

Peshawar Market All

Recent Stories

Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musad ..

Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musadik

17 minutes ago
 General elections to be held in October next year: ..

General elections to be held in October next year: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite ..

Realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite realme Products on its 12.12 ..

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuri ..

Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuries

3 hours ago
 United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Lig ..

United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Light to Pakistani Homes

3 hours ago
 vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera ..

Vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera Features and Trendy Design

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.