UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Illegal Constructions Dangerous For Lives, Properties Of Citizens: Nasir Shah

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 08:50 PM

Illegal constructions dangerous for lives, properties of citizens: Nasir Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Sunday said that illegal constructions were the security risk for the lives and property of the people and no one would be allowed to play with lives and properties of citizens.

He expressed these views while visiting the site of an ongoing operation against illegal constructions at Agra Taj, Lyari along with Secretary Local Government Najam Ahmad Shah, DC South and other officers, said a news release.

The Minister on the occasion ordered demolition of all illegal constructions immediately and registration of FIR against the persons involved.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah also asked for actions against the officers of Sindh Building Control Authority involved in illegal constructions. He also ordered immediate suspension of former director Malik Aijaz and other officers involved.

He said that illegal constructions would not be tolerated at any cost.

Related Topics

Sindh Agra Nasir Lyari SITE Sunday FIR All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah identifies potential for Italian businesse ..

36 minutes ago

UAE’s SMEs received AED420 million trade credit ..

51 minutes ago

ADNOC affirmed globally industry-leading credit ra ..

51 minutes ago

Masdar and Atlantic Council explore opportunities ..

51 minutes ago

‘Mangrove Beach’ in Umm Al Qaiwain opens to vi ..

51 minutes ago

Federal Youth Authority announces formation of fif ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.