Illegal constructions dangerous for lives, properties of citizens: Nasir Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Sunday said that illegal constructions were the security risk for the lives and property of the people and no one would be allowed to play with lives and properties of citizens.

He expressed these views while visiting the site of an ongoing operation against illegal constructions at Agra Taj, Lyari along with Secretary Local Government Najam Ahmad Shah, DC South and other officers, said a news release.

The Minister on the occasion ordered demolition of all illegal constructions immediately and registration of FIR against the persons involved.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah also asked for actions against the officers of Sindh Building Control Authority involved in illegal constructions. He also ordered immediate suspension of former director Malik Aijaz and other officers involved.

He said that illegal constructions would not be tolerated at any cost.