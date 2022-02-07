UrduPoint.com

Illegal Constructions Demolished During Anti-encroachment Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2022

Illegal constructions demolished during anti-encroachment operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The district administration demolished various illegal constructions and removed encroachment from the roads during a special operation launched here on Monday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan, the Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood along with anti-encroachment force launched an operation at Mumtazabad and Qasim Fort areas.

The team demolished various illegal constructions and took different encroachment material into custody.

The assistant commissioner also imposed fine of Rs 90,000 on the encroachers during the operation.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Khawaja Umair Mahmood said that deputy commissioner has given special task for eradication of encroachment from the city. He said that operation would be conducted on daily bases in order to resolve traffic related issues.

He urged the local traders to cooperate with the district administration in operation against encroachment in order to make city clean and beautiful.

