Illegal constructions demolished during anti-encroachment operation

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration demolished various illegal constructions and removed encroachments during a special operation launched in the city on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vehari Safdar Hussain Virk, Assistant Commissioner Burewala Adil Umer Warraich along with officials of the Municipal Committee and anti-encroachment squad launched a crackdown at Gagu Mandi Dehli-Multan road. The team demolished two illegal shops covering the road and also removed different carts and stalls from the road.

The team also took the material into custody.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Adil Umer Warraich and Chief Officer Municipal Committee Waqas Gujjar said that the shops were constructed on state land. They said that various sign boards and other materials were also removed. They said that as per directives of the deputy commissioner, the crackdown would continue without any discrimination, adding that strict action would be taken over putting resistance in the operation.