Illegal constructions demolished during crackdown

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Enforcement team of Multan Development Authority (MDA) demolished various illegal constructions during a crackdown launched in the city on Tuesday.

Taking action on the complaints received through citizen portal, the enforcement team launched operation at New Shah Shams Colony Chowk and other areas of the city.

The team demolished various illegal constructions and removed encroachments by taking the material into custody.

The MDA team warned gypsy families illegal living in the New Shah Shams Colony to move to other places till Wednesday otherwise action would be taken against them.

The team also removed barbed wire illegally installed near roadside.

Deputy Director Enforcement Muhammad Ashraf said that operation against encroachment would continue without any discrimination.