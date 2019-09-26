Illegal constructions demolished during grand operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) : An anti encroachment squad demolished various illegal constructions during a grand operation at Timber Market and Central Jail road here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the anti encroachment squad along with police, civil defence, municipal corporation, MDA and other departments demolished illegal constructions, sealed a godown constructed at state land near jail road, removed electricity transformer from state land and took material into custody.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner City Qazi Mansoor said that no one would be allowed to cover roads and all illegal constructions would be demolished without any discrimination.