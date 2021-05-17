Illegal constructions demolished during operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :District administration have demolished various illegal constructions during an operation against the constructions without legal approval.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the Assistant Commissioner Sadar Adnan Badar alongwith police team launched an operation at Mouza Gharyala of Makhdoom Rasheed. The team demolished various marriage halls and other illegal construction being used for commercial purpose and constructed without legal approval.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Sadar Adnan Badar said that approval from Tehsil Council was compulsory for construction of marriage halls but these buildings were constructed illegally. He said that the illegal commercial buildings causing loss of millions to government.

He said that operation against illegal constructions would continue without any discrimination. He said that action has not been taken against residential constructions.