Illegal Constructions Demolished During Operation

Thu 27th May 2021 | 06:40 PM

Illegal constructions demolished during operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Enforcement team of Multan Development Authority (MDA) demolished various illegal constructions during a special operation launched here on Thursday.

Deputy Director Enforcement Muhammad Afaaq Bhatti alongwith police and other concerned officers launched the operation at Nagana Chowk to MA Jinnah road and Qasoori Chowk to Chowk Kumharan Wala.

The team demolished various illegal constructions and removed encroachments from the road, under the flyover and footpath. The also took encroachments material into custody and warned vendors to avoid setting up their stalls at road side.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Afaaq Bhatti said that the encouragement and illegal constructions were creating hurdles in uninterrupted traffic flow. He said that operation would continue without any discrimination.

More Stories From Pakistan

