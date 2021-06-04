Illegal constructions demolished during operation

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Enforcement team of Multan Development Authority (MDA) demolished various illegal constructions during an anti-encroachment operation launched here on Friday.

Taking action on the complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal, the Director General MDA Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas directed officers to launched operation at Double Phattak Chowk, New Shah Shams Colony, Kumharanwala Chowk flyover and green belts.

The enforcement team demolished various illegal constructions and removed encroachments from the road and green belts.

The operation was led by Deputy Director Enforcement Muhammad Afaaq Bhatti.

Speaking on the occasion, Afaaq Bhatti said that the encouragements not only create hurdle in uninterrupted traffic flow but also damage beauty of the city.

He said that encroachers would be treated with iron hands.