UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Illegal Constructions Demolished During Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 10:15 PM

Illegal constructions demolished during operation

Enforcement team of Multan Development Authority (MDA) demolished various illegal constructions during an anti-encroachment operation launched here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Enforcement team of Multan Development Authority (MDA) demolished various illegal constructions during an anti-encroachment operation launched here on Friday.

Taking action on the complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal, the Director General MDA Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas directed officers to launched operation at Double Phattak Chowk, New Shah Shams Colony, Kumharanwala Chowk flyover and green belts.

The enforcement team demolished various illegal constructions and removed encroachments from the road and green belts.

The operation was led by Deputy Director Enforcement Muhammad Afaaq Bhatti.

Speaking on the occasion, Afaaq Bhatti said that the encouragements not only create hurdle in uninterrupted traffic flow but also damage beauty of the city.

He said that encroachers would be treated with iron hands.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Road Traffic Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

Police foil smuggling bid

3 minutes ago

`It is time for world to come together to save env ..

3 minutes ago

Health City to be set up in Manghopir: Administrat ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh High Court bars Livestock & Fisheries Depart ..

3 minutes ago

Study reveals less aviation during global lockdown ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Embassy in Paris to Request Consular to Te ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.