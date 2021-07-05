Illegal constructions demolished during operation

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFARGRH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration demolished various illegal constructions during the operation here on Monday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amjed Shuaib Tareen, the district administration has taken all necessary steps for launching operation against encroachment to achieve the targets which will continue till 14th July, the Chief Municipal Officer told.

The Assistant Commissioner along with heavy contingent of police team has launched an operation at busy roads of the city with major focus on Rangpur road, Kot Adddu Road and Layya road.

The team demolished various marriage halls and other illegal constructions being used for commercial purposes and constructed without legal approval.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC said that approval from Tehsil Council was compulsory for construction of marriage halls but these buildings were constructed illegally. He said that the illegal commercial buildings were causing loss of millions to government. He said that operation against illegal constructions would continue without any discrimination and said, action has not been taken against residential constructions.