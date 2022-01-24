Illegal constructions demolished during operation

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Municipal Corporation demolished various illegal constructions and removed encroachments during a special operations launched across the district here on Monday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan, the municipal corporation under the supervision of Administrator Umer Sherazi launched a crackdown against encroachment.

The team demolished various illegal constructions covering the sewerage lines and also removed encroachments during operation at Akbar Bazaar.

Speaking on the occasion, Administrator Umer Sherazi said that operation would be launched at all streets and markets during the ongoing anti-encroachment campaign. He said that crackdown would continue without any discrimination under the drive to make district clean and beautiful.