Illegal Constructions Demolished During Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2022 | 09:47 PM

Illegal constructions demolished during operation

Enforcement team of Multan Development Authority and City Traffic Police (CTP) demolished various illegal constructions during a special anti-encroachment operation launched here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Enforcement team of Multan Development Authority and City Traffic Police (CTP) demolished various illegal constructions during a special anti-encroachment operation launched here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of Director General MDA Qaisar Saleem, the enforcement team and CTP officials launched the operation at Syedanwala bypass to Nangana Chowk and demolished various illegal constructions causing traffic related issues. The teams also challaned different commercial vehicles parked on an illegal wagon stand near Syedanwala bypass.

The teams took encroachment material into custody and warned encraochers to avoid using roads for their business otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Director Enforecement MDA Afaaq Ahmed Bhatti said that crackdown would continue on daily bases without any discrimination.

