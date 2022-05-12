UrduPoint.com

Illegal Constructions Demolished During Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2022 | 06:59 PM

Illegal constructions demolished during operation

The Enforcement team of Multan Development Authority (MDA) demolished various illegal constructions during a special anti-encroachment operation launched here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The Enforcement team of Multan Development Authority (MDA) demolished various illegal constructions during a special anti-encroachment operation launched here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of Director General MDA Qaisar Saleem, the enforcement team launched the operation at MDA Chowk, Dera Adda Chowk, Arts Council Chowk and Nawan Sheher Chowk.

The team demolished various illegal constructions causing traffic related issues and took the encroachment material into custody.

The enforcement team also removed encroachment from Salahuddin Dogar Park and bus stand near Dera Adda Chowk. The team warned encroachers to avoid using roads for their business otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Director Enforcement MDA Afaaq Ahmed Bhatti said that crackdown would continue on daily bases without any discrimination.

