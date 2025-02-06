Illegal Constructions Demolished During Operation
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 10:27 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman, a large-scale anti-encroachment operation was carried out in the city to clear illegal structures from markets.
The Municipal Committee launched a major crackdown at Ayub Road, targeting unauthorized permanent encroachments.
The operation was led by Assistant Commissioner Sumbal Javed, who oversaw the enforcement squad formed by Administrator Ghulam Mustafa Khan.
During the operation, illegally constructed platforms in front of shops were demolished using heavy machinery. Authorities also seized items that were obstructing public movement. The crackdown aims to ensure smooth traffic flow and maintain order in the city's commercial areas, marking a firm stance against encroachments.
