Illegal constructions demolished in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The Town Planing Wing of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), during its ongoing operation against illegal constructions across the provincial capital, demolished several buildings on Defence Road , Ferozpur Road , Katcha Jail Road and Peco Road , on Tuesday.

According to the LDA, the special team, accompanied by policemen, demolished an illegal shop at Defence Road and sealed a factory at Defence Road.

The LDA enforcement team and police participated in the operation under the supervision of Director and Deputy Director LDA, Town Planing Wing.