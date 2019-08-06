Illegal Constructions Demolished In Lahore
Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 07:38 PM
The Town Planing Wing of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), during its ongoing operation against illegal constructions across the provincial capital, demolished several buildings on Defence Road, Ferozpur Road, Katcha Jail Road and Peco Road, on Tuesday
According to the LDA, the special team, accompanied by policemen, demolished an illegal shop at Defence Road and sealed a factory at Defence Road.
The LDA enforcement team and police participated in the operation under the supervision of Director and Deputy Director LDA, Town Planing Wing.