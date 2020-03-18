UrduPoint.com
Illegal Constructions, Encroachments Removed From Different Roads In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 10:12 PM

The enforcement team of Multan Development Authority (MDA) demolished various illegal constructions during an anti-encroachment operation here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The enforcement team of Multan Development Authority (MDA) demolished various illegal constructions during an anti-encroachment operation here on Wednesday.

The MDA enforcement team launched an operation at Sher Shah Road, Aksari bypass, Nadirabad Phattak, and Mill Muzaffarabad roads and demolished various illegal constructions.

The team also took material into custody which was removed from the footpath of the roads.

Traffic jam was routine at the these roads due to encroachment at footpath and illegal constructions on the road, however, after the anti-encroachment operation there would be smooth traffic flow, said a press release issued here.

