UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Illegal Constructions, Encroachments Removed From Different Roads

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 10:43 PM

Illegal constructions, encroachments removed from different roads

Enforcement team of Multan Development Authority (MDA) demolished various illegal constructions during an anti-encroachment operation here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Enforcement team of Multan Development Authority (MDA) demolished various illegal constructions during an anti-encroachment operation here on Saturday.

The MDA enforcement team launched an operation at Bosan Road, Saidan Wala bypass, and Model Town Chowk wherein demolished various encroachments, said a news release issued here.

Related Topics

Multan Road

Recent Stories

Oman logs 1,006 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago

Kuwait reports 514 more COVID-19 infections

1 hour ago

UAE chairs 26th meeting of Mineral Resources Advis ..

2 hours ago

Govt decides to import Actemra, remedesivir for Co ..

2 hours ago

Thunderstorm predicted for parts of KP

3 minutes ago

Qureshi,Buzdar discuss South Punjab Secretariat

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.