Illegal constructions, encroachments removed from different roads

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Enforcement team of Multan Development Authority (MDA) demolished various illegal constructions during an anti-encroachment operation here on Saturday.

The MDA enforcement team launched an operation at Bosan Road, Saidan Wala bypass, and Model Town Chowk wherein demolished various encroachments, said a news release issued here.