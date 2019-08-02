UrduPoint.com
Illegal Constructions In Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Areas; 12 Notices Issued

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 05:56 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has issued 12 notices to the building rules violators and confiscated five truckload goods and hand carts from different markets in its operation against encroachments.

The anti-encroachment operation on the special instructions of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sibtain Raza has been intensified.

According to RCB spokesman Qasir Mahmood, the grand clean-up operation against encroachments was underway in RCB areas while now it had further been accelerated and the operation was being conducted on daily basis.

He said encroachments had been removed from different markets of Saddar, Chungi No 22, Misrial Road, Tench Bhatta, Bakra Mandi and other areas. Illegal banners and posters were also removed from different areas.

Meanwhile, RCB Land Branch taking strict action against illegal constructions issued 12 notices to the building rules violators in Masrial Road, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Farooqabad, Peshawar Road and other areas.

The citizens should not violate the rules otherwise stern action would be taken against the violators and no relaxation would be given to anyone, he added.

