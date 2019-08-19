Illegal constructions in RCB areas; 15 notices issued

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has issued 15 notices to the building rules violators and confiscated five truckload goods and vendors' carts from different markets in its operation against encroachments.

The anti-encroachment operation on the special instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sibtain Raza has been intensified.

According to RCB spokesman Qasir Mahmood, the grand clean-up operation against encroachments was underway in RCB areas while now it has further been accelerated and the operation was being conducted on daily basis.

He said, encroachments had been removed from different markets of Saddar, Chungi No 22, Misrial Road, Tench Bhatta, Bakra Mandi and other areas. Illegal banners and posters were also removed from different areas.

Meanwhile, RCB Land Branch taking strict action against illegal constructions issued 15 notices to the building rules violators in Masrial Road, Quaid-i-Azam Colony, Farooqabad, Peshawar Road and other areas.

The citizens should not violate the rules otherwise stern action would be taken against the violators and no relaxation would be given to anyone, he added.