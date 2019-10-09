UrduPoint.com
Illegal Constructions In RCB Areas: 20 Notices Issued

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 05:07 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) issued 20 notices to the building rules violators during last seven days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) issued 20 notices to the building rules violators during last seven days.

The operation against illegal construction on the special instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sibtain Raza has been intensified.

According to RCB spokesman Qasir Mahmood, RCB Land Branch taking strict action against illegal constructions issued notices to the building rules violators under sections185 and 256 in Westridge, Dhoke Gujran, Masrial Road, Afshan Colony, Range Road and other areas.

He advised the citizens not to violate the rules otherwise stern action would be taken against the violators and no relaxation would be given to anyone.

