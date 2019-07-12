Illegal Constructions Not To Be Tolerated, Says DG MDA
Director General (DG) Multan Development Authority (MDA) Tanvir Iqbal has said that illegal constructions will not be tolerated in the city
He said that illegal constructions were affecting beauty of the city and hindering traffic flow on roads.
While talking to the Town Planning Department officials here on Friday, the DG MDA asked deputy directors to check the building maps personally in thier limits.