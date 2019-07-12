UrduPoint.com
Illegal Constructions Not To Be Tolerated, Says DG MDA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 06:08 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Director General (DG) Multan Development Authority (MDA) Tanvir Iqbal has said that illegal constructions will not be tolerated in the city.

He said that illegal constructions were affecting beauty of the city and hindering traffic flow on roads.

While talking to the Town Planning Department officials here on Friday, the DG MDA asked deputy directors to check the building maps personally in thier limits.

