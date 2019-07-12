Illegal constructions not to be tolerated, says DG MDA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Director General (DG) Multan Development Authority (MDA) Tanvir Iqbal has said that illegal constructions will not be tolerated in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Director General (DG) Multan Development Authority (MDA) Tanvir Iqbal has said that illegal constructions will not be tolerated in the city.

He said that illegal constructions were affecting beauty of the city and hindering traffic flow on roads.

While talking to the Town Planning Department officials here on Friday, the DG MDA asked deputy directors to check the building maps personally in thier limits.