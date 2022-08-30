UrduPoint.com

Illegal Deduction From BISP Cash Grant Not To Be Tolerated, Shazia Marri

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Illegal deduction from BISP cash grant not to be tolerated, Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The administration of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has taken strict actions over the complaints received from public on illegal deduction of money from relief cash amount being disbursed at different payment campsites across the country.

Taking notice of these complaints, Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety/ Chairperson BISP, Shazia Marri has directed the administration of BISP that the complaints received with full proof must be addressed immediately.

Anyone found involved in illegal deduction of money from relief cash grant will not be tolerated, she added.

As of Tuesday evening a total of Rs. 10,942,031,240 have been disbursed among 434,742 flood affected families all across Pakistan under the Flood Relief Cash Assistance program.

So far, 48,092 affected families of Balochistan have received Rs. 1,219,617,776; 257,351 families have received Rs. 6,469,511,316 in Sindh; 47,067 families of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have received Rs. 1,183,815,000 and 82,232 flood affected families have received Rs. 2,069,087,148 in Punjab.

The administration of BISP is ensuring fair and transparent payment of financial assistance worth Rs. 25000 per affected family.

The affected families can send their CNIC number to 8171 for registration in Flood Relief Cash Assistance program and upon receiving payment message they can visit their nearby campsite to receive their payment.

A Control Room has also been established at BISP headquarters to ensure smooth payments to flood affectees.

