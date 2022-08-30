Illegal deductions from BISP amount not tolerated: Commissioner Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Tuesday said that police have carried out action against agents making illegal deductions from the amount allocated for women under BISP.

On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah,the action has been taken and three persons were arrested from Sukkur district.

The commissioner said that the prevailing flood situation was painful and no injustice with poor, particularly destitute people would be tolerated.