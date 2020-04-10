UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Illegal Deductions From Ehsaas Cash To Be Dealt Sternly: Deputy Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 07:33 PM

Illegal deductions from Ehsaas cash to be dealt sternly: Deputy Commissioner

The Deputy Commissioner Ghotki, Lieutenant (R) Muhammad Khalid Salim Friday warned that no one would be allowed to deduct any amount from Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program's (EECP) payment to destitute families

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Ghotki, Lieutenant (R) Muhammad Khalid Salim Friday warned that no one would be allowed to deduct any amount from Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program's (EECP) payment to destitute families.

During visit of EECP disbursement centre at Main Primary school, Mirpur Mathelo along with SSP Dr. Farukh Lanjar, the DC reviewed the disbursement process.

He directed the officials to ensure the use of senitizer while taking finger prints of beneficiary women and discipline and social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Later, they also visited Chugtai laboratory and directed the administration that sample for test of Corona must be collected at residence of the suspected patients and if any suspected corona patient arrive at the laboratory for test District Health Officer should be intimated at once.

Related Topics

Visit Ghotki Mirpur Mathelo Women From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nasim Sadiq says flour mafia is being saved

2 minutes ago

Bank Alfalah supports 1.5 million beneficiaries un ..

8 minutes ago

Ramiz Raja turns defensive over funny question of ..

31 minutes ago

PCB announces departures of Haroon Rashid and Agha ..

33 minutes ago

Mayor for ensuring complete cleanliness in Hyderab ..

3 minutes ago

Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Indust ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.