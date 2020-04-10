Illegal deductions from Ehsaas cash to be dealt sternly: Deputy Commissioner

The Deputy Commissioner Ghotki, Lieutenant (R) Muhammad Khalid Salim Friday warned that no one would be allowed to deduct any amount from Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program's (EECP) payment to destitute families

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Ghotki, Lieutenant (R) Muhammad Khalid Salim Friday warned that no one would be allowed to deduct any amount from Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program's (EECP) payment to destitute families.

During visit of EECP disbursement centre at Main Primary school, Mirpur Mathelo along with SSP Dr. Farukh Lanjar, the DC reviewed the disbursement process.

He directed the officials to ensure the use of senitizer while taking finger prints of beneficiary women and discipline and social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Later, they also visited Chugtai laboratory and directed the administration that sample for test of Corona must be collected at residence of the suspected patients and if any suspected corona patient arrive at the laboratory for test District Health Officer should be intimated at once.